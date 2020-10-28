Hendrick hires banished Kyle Larson to drive flagship No. 5

FILE - In this March 24, 2019, file photo, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (42) greets fans during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va. Larson will be back in NASCAR next season driving the flagship No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson signed a multi-year contract Wednesday morning with Hendrick that ended his seven-month banishment from NASCAR for using a racial slur while playing an online racing game.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)