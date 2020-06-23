Canada's Kyle (The Monster) Nelson off weekend UFC card due to visa issues

Diego Ferreira, right, fights Kyle Nelson, left, during the UFC Lightweight bout in Toronto on December 8, 2018. Canadian Kyle (The Monster) Nelson is off this weekend's UFC card in Las Vegas due to visa issues. Nelson (13-3-0) was slated to face Sean (The Sniper) Woodson at a catchweight of 150 pounds at Saturday's UFC Fight Night show at the UFC's Apex production facility. A UFC spokeswoman said Tuesday that the 29-year-old native of Huntsville, Ont., did not receive his visa in time to make the trip. The UFC has put together cards on short notice recently as it looks to gets its schedule back on track despite the global pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette