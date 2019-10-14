Yankees, Astros plan all relievers in ALCS Game 4 vs. Astros

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks, back left, grounds out during the 10th inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series n Houston. Hicks could get his first start since Aug. 3, taking over in center field from Brett Gardner in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. Gardner would move to left in place of Giancarlo Stanton, who strained his right quadriceps in the opener. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)