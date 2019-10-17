Canadian star winger DTH van der Merwe retires from international rugby

DTH van der Merwe, Canada's all-time leading try-scorer, is retiring from international rugby in the wake of his fourth World Cup.
"I've now lived and enjoyed my Canada 15s dream, 13 years of wearing the red and white, four Rugby World Cups and 61 caps," the 33-year-old winger said in a social media posting. "I believe it's time to sign off and let someone else fill that jersey and live that dream. Thank you Canada."
Van der Merwe scored 38 tries for Canada. The best may have come at the 2015 World Cup when he combined with Ciaran Hearn for a spectacular score against Italy that saw the winger fend off a string of would-be tacklers deep in the Canadian end after an Italy kickoff.
Van der Merwe had seen the Italians were narrow on their kickoff chase and told then-coach Kieran Crowley about the possibilities down the flank. Then he executed the vision.
It speaks volumes about van der Merwe that while he calls it his favourite try, he remembers the result more — Italy rallied to win 23-18.
"If I think of a favourite time, it's got to have to do something to with my whole team and not just my own personal accolades," he said in an interview prior to the current World Cup in Japan.
Canada's tournament was cut short as Typhoon Hagibis forced the cancellation of its final group game against Namibia on Oct. 13.
"Having had some time to reflect on this past Rugby World Cup and the 13 years I have been lucky enough to be a custodian (like Kieran Crowley always said) of the red Maple Leaf jersey, I've realized that nobody has the divine right to have a fairy-tale ending," said van der Merwe. "Sure I would have liked to have finished with one final match vs. Namibia but that was not meant to be.
"I step away with many fond memories on and off the field. Travelling the world, meeting new people, embracing different cultures are just some of the many blessing of playing this beautiful game."
Van der Merwe went on to thank his Canadian teammates for "all the awesome memories."
"Things weren't always easy but one thing is for sure, we always stuck together and we always gave it our best."
He also thanked the Canadian fans, his family and wife Gill.
Van der Merwe was born and raised in Worcester, South Africa, moving to Canada when he was 17. Van der Merwe's father, a doctor, brought his family of five to Saskatchewan in 2003 for a better future.
After satisfying rugby's residency requirements, van der Merwe made his debut for Canada against Barbados in June 2006. He captained Canada five times during his career.
"A top-class player, a top-class finisher," said Canada coach Kingsley Jones.
The only thing to slow him down has been injury, with several shoulder operations needed.
Five of his tries for Canada came at the repechage tournament last November in France when he helped Canada qualify for the World Cup with wins over Kenya, Germany and Hong Kong.
"Hell of a career ... would have loved to play alongside of you for Canada," said former Canada captain Al Charron, a member of the World Rugby Hall of Fame.
"In my opinion you are the GOAT for Canadian rugby alongside the likes of Gareth (Rees), Ro Hindson & Gord MacKinnon."
Now in his second stint with the Glasgow Warriors, van der Merwe has also played for Saracens and Newcastle Falcons in England and the Scarlets in Wales.
He holds the Glasgow club record for tries with 55 in 115 appearances. He has one more year left on his Glasgow contract and will have to decide his future after that.
"Home will always be Canada. We'll always come back when we're done with rugby," said van der Merwe, who sees the West Coast as his post-rugby destination for his wife and three kids.
Born April 28, he shares his birthday and name — Daniel Tailliferre Hauman — with his father. His dad was called DTH until university but became Danny when he became a doctor.
Van der Merwe was hoping to join a select band of players who have scored in four World Cups. But Canada scored just two tries in heavy losses to Italy, New Zealand and South Africa.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.
---
