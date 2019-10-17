Canadian star winger DTH van der Merwe retires from international rugby

Canada's DTH van der Merwe, back, celebrates after scoring a try as Uruguay's Santiago Arata looks on during the first half of a Rugby World Cup qualifier match in Vancouver on January 27, 2018. DTH van der Merwe, Canada's all-time leading try-scorer, is retiring from international rugby in the wake of his fourth World Cup. An elusive winger, the 33-year-old leaves the international game with 61 caps and 38 tries to his credit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck