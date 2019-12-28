Saturday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Ostrava Czech Republic

Germany 4 Czech Republic 3

Russia 6 Canada 0

At Trinec Czech Republic

Finland 8 Slovakia 1

Sweden 5 Switzerland 2

---

NHL

Carolina 6 Washington 4

Dallas 3 Colorado 2 (SO)

Florida 5 Detroit 4

Pittsburgh 6 Nashville 4

Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 4

N.Y. Rangers 5 Toronto 4 (OT)

Vancouver 3 Los Angeles 2

San Jose 6 Philadelphia 1

---

AHL

Laval 6 Toronto 1

Belleville 8 Syracuse 2

Springfield 4 Bridgeport 3

Charlotte 5 Cleveland 1

Hartford 4 Providence 1

WB/Scranton 2 Hershey 1

Chicago 4 Iowa 3

Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 2

Binghamton 2 Rochester 0

Utica 4 Lehigh Valley 2

San Antonio 5 Texas 4

Colorado 4 Tucson 3

Bakersfield 4 Stockton 3

Ontario 3 San Diego 2 (OT)

---

NBA

Denver 119 Memphis 110

New Orleans 120 Indiana 98

Toronto 113 Boston 97

Chicago 116 Atlanta 81

Houston 108 Brooklyn 98

Cleveland 94 Minnesota 88

New York 107 Washington 100

Miami 117 Philadelphia 116 (OT)

Dallas 141 Golden State 121

San Antonio 136 Detroit 109

Milwaukee 111 Orlando 100

Phoenix 112 Sacramento 110

L.A. Lakers 128 Portland 120

Utah 120 L.A. Clippers 107

---

NLL

Toronto 14 Rochester 11

Colorado 13 Georgia 11

Halifax 15 Buffalo 10

Saskatchewan 11 New York 4

Philadelphia 8 Calgary 7

---

