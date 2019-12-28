Saturday's Games
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Ostrava Czech Republic
Germany 4 Czech Republic 3
Russia 6 Canada 0
At Trinec Czech Republic
Finland 8 Slovakia 1
Sweden 5 Switzerland 2
---
NHL
Carolina 6 Washington 4
Dallas 3 Colorado 2 (SO)
Florida 5 Detroit 4
Pittsburgh 6 Nashville 4
Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 4
N.Y. Rangers 5 Toronto 4 (OT)
Vancouver 3 Los Angeles 2
San Jose 6 Philadelphia 1
---
AHL
Laval 6 Toronto 1
Belleville 8 Syracuse 2
Springfield 4 Bridgeport 3
Charlotte 5 Cleveland 1
Hartford 4 Providence 1
WB/Scranton 2 Hershey 1
Chicago 4 Iowa 3
Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 2
Binghamton 2 Rochester 0
Utica 4 Lehigh Valley 2
San Antonio 5 Texas 4
Colorado 4 Tucson 3
Bakersfield 4 Stockton 3
Ontario 3 San Diego 2 (OT)
---
NBA
Denver 119 Memphis 110
New Orleans 120 Indiana 98
Toronto 113 Boston 97
Chicago 116 Atlanta 81
Houston 108 Brooklyn 98
Cleveland 94 Minnesota 88
New York 107 Washington 100
Miami 117 Philadelphia 116 (OT)
Dallas 141 Golden State 121
San Antonio 136 Detroit 109
Milwaukee 111 Orlando 100
Phoenix 112 Sacramento 110
L.A. Lakers 128 Portland 120
Utah 120 L.A. Clippers 107
---
NLL
Toronto 14 Rochester 11
Colorado 13 Georgia 11
Halifax 15 Buffalo 10
Saskatchewan 11 New York 4
Philadelphia 8 Calgary 7
---
