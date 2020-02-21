Warrington staves off Toronto rally to hand the Wolfpack a fourth straight loss

Toronto Wolfpack's Adam Sidlow is tackled by Warrington Wolves' players during rugby action on Friday, Feb.21, 2020. The Warrington Wolves needed two late penalties and a try Friday to stave off the Toronto Wolfpack for a hard-earned 32-22 win in Super League play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Steve Gaunt, Touchlinepics Sports and Event Photography MANDATORY CREDIT