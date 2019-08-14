Soccer star Sala exposed to harmful carbon monoxide in plane

In this image released Monday Feb. 4, 2019, by the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) showing the rear left side of the fuselage including part of the aircraft registration N264DB, in the English Channel after it went missing carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala on Jan. 21 2019. The AAIB said Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019, that toxicology tests found that Sala and his pilot were exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide inside the small plane that crashed in the English Channel, killing them both. (AAIB File via AP)