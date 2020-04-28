Edmonton Oilers sign forward Gaetan Haas to one-year contract extension

Edmonton Oilers' Gaetan Haas celebrates his penalty shot goal during third period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The Oilers have signed forward Haas to a one-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 JMC

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Gaetan Haas to a one-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old native of Bonfol, Switzerland has five goals and five assists in 58 games with the Oilers.

The six-foot, 181-pound forward ranks sixth among Oilers forwards in hits (68) and fifth in blocked shots (28).

Haas represented Switzerland at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and has played in four world hockey championships, two world junior hockey championships (including in and two world under-18 hockey championships.

He was originally signed by the Oilers as an undrafted free agent on July 2, 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2020.

