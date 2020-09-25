New York City FC's Brazilian forward Heber, stretchered off in NYCFC's 1-0 loss to Toronto FC on Wednesday, is out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
NYCFC said Heber, the team's leading goal-scorer in 2019, will undergo surgery on his right knee "in the near future."
Heber was carried off in the 87th minute after going down in the penalty box. He had entered the game in the 57th minute.
“It's sad for Heber himself, but also for us because we lose a fantastic football player, and a good guy as well on the pitch," said New York coach Ronny Deila. “So that's sad for everybody.
"Having said that we're lucky to have a good striker with Taty (Castellanos) and it gives more chances for him to develop and to perform."
The 29-year-old Heber had one goal and two assists in 12 games this season. He scored 15 goals and added four assists in 22 games in 2019, his first year in MLS.
