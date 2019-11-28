Simmonds, Subban hope hockey improves in aftermath of racial slur allegations

New Jersey Devils' Wayne Simmonds (17) and Jack Hughes (86) celebrate Simmonds' goal during first period NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. While Wayne Simmonds calls the Akim Aliu-Bill Peters story "extremely disheartening," he hopes it leads to better days for hockey. New Jersey Devils teammate P.K. Subban feels much the same way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck