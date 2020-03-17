BURNABY, B.C. - The annual Harry Jerome International Track Classic has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event's 38th edition was scheduled for May 30 at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby, B.C., just east of Vancouver.
"The safety of our families and our community should be our No. 1 priority at this time of global crisis," said Doug Clement, president of the Achilles International Track and Field Society, which hosts the event. "(We) will always support our Canadian athletes when this pandemic passes."
Named after late Canadian sprinter Harry Jerome, the meet sponsored by the Vancouver Sun often attracts high-profile athletes, especially in an Olympic year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.