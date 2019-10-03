Thursday's Games

NHL

Carolina 4 Montreal 3 (SO)

Buffalo 3 Pittsburgh 1

Tampa Bay 5 Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 6 Winnipeg 4

Nashville 5 Minnesota 2

Boston 2 Dallas 1

Colorado 5 Calgary 3

Anaheim 2 Arizona 1

---

MLB Post-season

National League Division Series

St. Louis 7 Atlanta 6

(Cardinals lead best-of-five series 1-0)

L.A. Dodgers 6 Washington 0

(Dodgers lead best-of-five series 1-0)

---

NFL

Seattle 30 L.A. Rams 29

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

---

NHL

Chicago vs. Philadelphia at Prague, CZE, 2 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

MLB Post-season

American League Division Series

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:05 p.m.

(first game of series)

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

(first game of series)

National League Division Series

St. Louis at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m.

(Cardinals lead best-of-five series 1-0)

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:37 p.m.

()

---

