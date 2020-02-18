WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets acquired defenceman Dylan DeMelo from the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

DeMelo has 10 assists and 31 penalty minutes in 49 games for the Senators this season.

The 26-year-old native of London, Ont., has 64 points (7-57) in 259 career NHL regular-season games with Ottawa and the San Jose Sharks.

The Jets also announced Tuesday that they have placed defenceman Luca Sbisa on injured reserve.

