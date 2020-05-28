Boston Marathon cancelled for 1st time in 124-year history

FILE - In this April 15, 2019, file photo, the elite men break from the start of the 123rd Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass. The 2020 Boston Marathon, which was rescheduled to run on Sept. 14th, was canceled Thursday May 28, 2020 for the first time in its 124-year history due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)