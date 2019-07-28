Canadian women defend Pan Am rugby sevens gold with 24-10 win over United States

Canada's Harry Jones grabs the ball in semifinal rugby sevens action at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Canada won 35-5 and will meet Argentina in the gold medal game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

 AV

LIMA, Peru - The Canadian women's rugby sevens team has successfully defended its Pan Am Games title.

Asia Hogan-Rochester scored three tries and Breanne Nicholas added another in a 24-10 win over the United States on Sunday at the Complejo Deportivo Villa Maria Del Triunfo rugby field.

Kayla Canett-Oca and Ilona Maher scored tries for the Americans.

The Canadians dominated the Lima tournament, outscoring the competition 175-0 entering the final.

The Canadian men's side settled for silver after dropping a 33-10 decision to Argentina. Josiah Morra and Sean Duke scored tries for Canada.

Extra time was needed in the bronze-medal games. Colombia topped Brazil 29-24 in the women's game and the American men defeated Brazil 24-19.

___

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.