Sunday's Games

NFL

Baltimore 59 Miami 10

Kansas City 40 Jacksonville 26

Minnesota 28 Atlanta 12

Tennessee 43 Cleveland 13

Buffalo 17 N.Y. Jets 16

L.A. Rams 30 Carolina 27

Philadelphia 32 Washington 27

L.A. Chargers 30 Indianapolis 24 (OT)

Seattle 21 Cincinnati 20

Dallas 35 N.Y. Giants 17

San Francisco 31 Tampa Bay 17

Arizona 27 Detroit 27 (OT)

New England 33 Pittsburgh 3

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 3

Texas 10 Baltimore 4

Houston 21 Seattle 1

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 5 L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 3 Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 10 Boston 5

National League

Cincinnati 4 Arizona 3

St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 0

Washington 9 Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 8 Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10 N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 0

San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (10 innings)

Interleague

Miami 9 Kansas City 0

---

