Montreal Canadiens get goalie Jake Allen from St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) makes the save against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Jake Allen from the St. Louis Blues, adding a proven netminder to join forces with Carey Price. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

 JF

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Jake Allen from the St. Louis Blues, adding a proven netminder to join forces with Carey Price.

The Habs sent a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick this year to the Blues for Allen and a seventh-round pick in 2022 on Wednesday.

Allen was 12-6-3 with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage this season for the Blues.

The native of Fredericton, N.B., was 2-1-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage in five playoff appearances for the Blues.

Allen has one year left on his contract, with a cap hit of US$4.35 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.