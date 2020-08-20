Montreal Impact plan to have small crowd at next week's home game

Montreal Impact fans cheer on their team during second half MLS soccer action against Columbus Crew SC in Montreal, Saturday, April 13, 2019. The Montreal Impact say they will have some fans at their first Major League Soccer home game during the COVID-19 pandemic next week. The club says a maximum of 250 people will be allowed in 20,081-seat Stade Saputo when the Impact face the Vancouver Whitecaps next Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes