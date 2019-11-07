Thursday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 4 Carolina 2
Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
Washington 5 Florida 4 (OT)
Toronto 2 Vegas 1 (OT)
Ottawa 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)
Chicago 5 Vancouver 2
Colorado 9 Nashville 4
Columbus 3 Arizona 2
Calgary 5 New Jersey 2
San Jose 6 Minnesota 5
---
AHL
Chicago 3 Iowa 0
---
NBA
Boston 108 Charlotte 87
San Antonio 121 Oklahoma City 112
Miami 124 Phoenix 108
L.A. Clippers 107 Portland 101
---
NFL
Oakland 26 L.A. Chargers 24
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, SWE, 2 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
---
AHL
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
---
