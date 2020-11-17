TORONTO - York 9 FC has named Eva Havaris its executive vice-president of strategy and operations/chief of staff.
Havaris joins the team from the Canadian Premier League head office, where she has served as vice-president of strategy and league operations since May 2018. Her role with the league included sponsorships, the acquisition of League 1 Ontario and the Island Games this summer in P.E.I.
She will report to Angus McNab, York 9's president, CEO and managing consultant.
“Eva is a phenomenal addition to our front office leadership team,” McNab said in a statement. “She showed outstanding leadership when on the ground in P.E.I. this summer and received praise from all across the league."
Havaris previously served as CEO of Taekwondo Canada (2010-14) and Equestrian Canada (2014-18). She also spent time with Rugby Canada as associate director of high performance women’s rugby and national rugby development officer.
A graduate of the University of Western Ontario, Havaris was named CIS 2003 soccer player of the year. She subsequently coached at Western, Fanshawe College and the University of Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020