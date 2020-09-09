Blue Jays first baseman Tellez goes on injured list with knee strain

Toronto Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez hits a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on September 6, 2020, in Boston. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says first baseman Rowdy Tellez will likely go on the 10-day injured list after an MRI exam revealed a right knee strain. Tellez was replaced for a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of Tuesday's 2-1 win over the New York Yankees at Buffalo's Sahlen Field. He hurt his knee while chasing a pop-up in foul territory in the top half of the frame. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Steven Senne