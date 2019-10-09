Coach John Herdman says Canada up for showdown with U.S. in Toronto

Canada defender Doneil Henry, centre left, celebrates with teammates midfielder Liam Millar (11) and midfielder Alphonso Davies (12) as he celebrates a goal during second half of CONCACAF Nations League play at BMO Field in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Coach John Herdman says Canada's upcoming CONCACAF Nations League match against the U.S., will come down to who wants it more. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston