TORONTO - Alex Lyon stopped 25 shots as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms doubled up the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.
Gerry Fitzgerald, Pascal Laberge, Connor Bunnaman and Morgan Frost supplied the offence for the Phantoms (13-18-5).
Timothy Liljegren and Giovanni Fiore scored for the Marlies (20-12-3).
Joseph Woll turned away 31-of-34 shots for Toronto, AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs.
Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2020.
