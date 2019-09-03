Hy-Boulais: Andreescu just getting smarter through U.S. Open journey

Patricia Hy-Boulais of Canada, returns the ball during her 7-6, 6-4 loss to Tara Snyder of the United States, at the Australian Open Tennis Championships in Melbourne, Tuesday, January 20, 1998. Patricia Hy-Boulais can relate to fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu. The latter tennis player is the first Canadian to reach the U.S. Open singles quarterfinals since Hy-Boulais accomplished the feat in 1992. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jean Marie-Blase