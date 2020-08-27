Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd.
(Series tied 1-1)
Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton
Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd.
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Western Conference Quarterfinals
Denver vs. Utah, ppd.
(Jazz lead series 3-2)
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, ppd.
(Clippers lead series 3-2)
Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals
Boston vs. Toronto, ppd.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
MLB
American League
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
National League
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Interleague
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
---