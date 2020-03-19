Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Nick Arbuckle has seemingly found an innovative way to continue training during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced many public gyms to close, and Thursday the CFL told its teams that only players rehabbing injuries could be at their training facilities effective immediately.
And even then, only one player at a time could be present.
The CFL took to social media Thursday in posting a video of Arbuckle pushing a car in a parking lot.
"@arbuckle_QB9 innovation is on another level," the CFL said in a tweet.
Ottawa signed Arbuckle to a two-year deal Jan. 31. The Redblacks acquired his rights from the Calgary Stampeders on Jan. 3 for the first overall pick of the 2020 CFL draft.
Ottawa had until Feb. 11 to sign Arbuckle or he would've become a free agent.
The six-foot-one, 213-pound Arbuckle posted a 4-3 record as a starter with Calgary after veteran Bo Levi Mitchell (pectoral injury) was hurt. He finished 174-of-238 passing (73 per cent) for 2,103 yards with 11 TDs against five interceptions.
The former Georgia State star also ran 27 times for 76 yards (2.8-yard average) and four touchdowns.
In two seasons with Calgary, Arbuckle completed 191-of-263 passes (72.6 per cent) for 2,247 yards with 12 TDs and five interceptions. He has also rushed 149 yards on 62 carries (2.4-yard average) with nine touchdowns.
Ottawa (3-15) posted the CFL's worst record last year. After head coach Rick Campbell and the franchise mutually parted ways, the Redblacks hired Paul LaPolice as the second bench boss in club history.
LaPolice served as the offensive co-ordinator last season with the Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
