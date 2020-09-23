Ottawa Aces sign former England youth international forward Jake Moore

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Aces have signed former England youth international Jake Moore from Whitehaven RLFC.
Moore joined the Wigan Warriors academy in 2014, spending three years with the club. He then signed with Whitehaven before switching to Workington Town in 2018. He rejoined Whitehaven in 2019.
Moore had represented England at the under-16 and under-18 level.
"Jake's signing is very pleasing and a big coup for our club. He comes from a great system," Ottawa head coach Laurent Frayssinous said in a statement "Like most of our players, he is versatile and he will bring speed, power and size to the team."
Moore is the 17th player to sign with Ottawa, which is scheduled to debut next year in England's third-tier League 1.
