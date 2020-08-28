Canadian Cory Johnston moving up Bassmaster Elite overall standings

Cory Johnston catches a smallmouth bass in this undated handout photo. The break in the Bassmasters Elite tournament schedule comes at a good time for Cory Johnston. The Cavan, Ont., resident is coming off three straight final-day appearances, including a second-place finish Sunday at Lake St. Clair in Michigan. That's moved Johnston to 13th in the overall standings after placing 71st and 68th in the season's first two events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Steve Bowman, Bassmaster *MANDATORY CREDIT*