Montreal Canadiens GM criticizes Flyers coach for Gallagher comments

Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) holds a towel on his mouth as Canadiens centre Nick Suzuki (14) checks on him after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers during NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Flyers' Matt Niskanen has received a one-game suspension for his cross-check on Brendan Gallagher late in Wednesday’s game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette