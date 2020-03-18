U Sports volleyball star Eric Loeppky wonders what might have been

Trinity Western University volleyball player Eric Loeppky is shown in a handout photo. Loeppky, U-Sports men's volleyball player of the year, and his top-ranked Trinity Western University teammates were looking forward to going after the national championship. The COVID-19 outbreak ended that dream on the eve of the tournament. Now the 21-year-old from Steinbach. Man., is back at school — taking classes online — and wondering what the future holds in terms of the national team and playing pro overseas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Trinity Western University MANDATORY CREDIT