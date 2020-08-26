CFL hall of famer Tommy Joe Coffey dies at age 83

The Hamilton Tiger Cats score with a conversion by Tommy-Joe Coffey (75) during their 24-1 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Ottawa on December 3, 1967. Seven-time CFL all-star Tommy Joe Coffey has died, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have confirmed. Coffey was 83. Inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1977, Coffey played in the CFL for 14 years as a kicker and receiver from 1959 to 1973. THE CANADIAN PRESS/STF