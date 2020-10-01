Raptors: Scotiabank Arena won't host U.S. voter registration due to COVID-19

A woman runs across the road in front of Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on July 2, 2020. Scotiabank Arena won't be used for voter registration for the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election due to concerns around COVID-19. The Toronto Raptors had planned to open their home arena so Americans living in Toronto could register to vote, but announced Thursday that due to the global pandemic, rising case numbers in Toronto and Ontario, and restrictions on indoor gatherings, voting registration won't be held in person. The Raptors are urging voters to request their ballots online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn