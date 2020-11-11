Rourke enjoying the chance to watch younger brother set own path at Ohio University

Ohio Bobcats quarterback Kurtis Rourke (7) drops back to pass during the second half of an NCAA football game against the Akron Zips on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Athens, Ohio. These days, Nathan Rourke is living vicariously through his younger brother, Kurtis. The B.C. Lions rookie quarterback has been relegated to the role of football fan this year with the CFL having cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's allowed Rourke, a native of Oakville, Ont., to watch his brother, Kurtis, play for Ohio University. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Emilee Chinn