Ex-brothers-in-law battle over Habs season tickets spills into courtroom

Quebec Superior Court has awarded nearly $45,000 to a man whose former brother-in-law deprived him of their Montreal Canadiens season tickets over a family dispute, ruling that he had no right to unilaterally deny access to the coveted seats. A man holds up tickets prior to an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.