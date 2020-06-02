Als head coach Jones says he received death threats as CFL player in Winnipeg

Montreal Alouettes head coach Khari Jones speaks during an end of season news conference in Montreal on November 15, 2019. Khari Jones says he received death threats while he was the quarterback of the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers because of his interracial marriage. Jones, entering his second season as the Montreal Alouettes head coach, said during a teleconference with reporters Tuesday the threats came in the former of letters that remain in his possession to this day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes