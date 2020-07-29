ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Jordan Baker had 17 points and nine rebounds as the Edmonton Stingers held on to bet the Hamilton Honey Badgers 88-82 on Wednesday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Summer Series.

Brody Clarke had 14 points while Travis Daniels added 13 off the bench for the Stingers (2-1), who led by 16 at halftime.

Duane Notice scored a game-high 23 points for the Honey Badgers (1-2). Cody John added 14 points.

The CEBL Summer Series is a 26-game, round-robin competition being held at the Meridian Centre and will decide the second-year league's 2020 champion. Games are being played with no fans in attendance.

