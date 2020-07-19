Penguins star Crosby misses practice with undisclosed issue

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby skates during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Crosby did not practice on Sunday, July 19, 2020 a day after leaving a team scrimmage with an undisclosed health issue. The team captain and two-time NHL MVP scored during an organized scrimmage on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)