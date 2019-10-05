Saturday's Games
CFL
Montreal 21 Calgary 17
Saskatchewan 21 Winnipeg 6
B.C. 55 Toronto 8
---
NHL
Montreal 6 Toronto 5 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 4 Ottawa 1
Calgary 3 Vancouver 0
Edmonton 6 Los Angeles 5
Florida 4 Tampa Bay 3
Pittsburgh 7 Columbus 2
Buffalo 7 New Jersey 2
Carolina 3 Washington 2 (SO)
St. Louis 3 Dallas 2
Detroit 5 Nashville 3
Colorado 4 Minnesota 2
Boston 1 Arizona 0
Anaheim 3 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Cleveland 4 Laval 1
Toronto 4 Belleville 1
Manitoba 5 Texas 3
Hartford 5 Charlotte 3
WB/Scranton 4 Hershey 3
Springfield 5 Bridgeport 1
Providence 3 Lehigh Valley 0
Utica 4 Binghamton 3
Grand Rapids 8 Chicago 5
Stockton 4 Colorado 2
Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)
---
MLB
American League Division Series
N.Y. Yankees 8 Minnesota 2
(Yankees lead series 2-0)
Houston 3 Tampa Bay 1
(Astros lead series 2-0)
---
