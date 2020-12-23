Raptors lose first opener in eight years in 113-99 loss to Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) works against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and JJ Redick added 23 as the New Orleans Pelicans beat Toronto 113-99 in the Raptors' season opener Wednesday at Amalie Arena. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O'Meara