Hlinka Gretzky Cup men's hockey tournament cancelled because of COVID-19

Canada's Alexis Lafreniere (11) hoists the Hlinka Gretzky Cup trophy following the Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal game against Sweden in Edmonton on Saturday, August 11, 2018. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup, a tournament featuring the world's top under-18 male hockey players, has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan