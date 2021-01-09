Canada calls up 16-year-old Toronto FC midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

Toronto FC forwards Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, left, and Jayden Nelson warm up before the team's MLS soccer match against the Montreal Impact, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. Toronto FC midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has been summoned by Canada, making the 16 year-old the youngest-ever call-up by the national men's team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Raoux