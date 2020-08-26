Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto

Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

(Series tied 1-1)

Tampa Bay 7 Boston 1

(Lightning lead series 2-1)

Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton

Colorado 6 Dallas 4

(Stars lead series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd.

(Bucks lead series 3-1)

Best-of-Seven Western Conference Quarterfinals

Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd.

(Lakers lead series 3-1)

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd.

(Series tied 2-2)

MLB

American League

Toronto 9, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

National League

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

---

Major League Soccer

Orlando 3 Nashville 1

Atlanta at Miami, ppd.

Colorado at Dallas, ppd.

Los Angeles F.C. at Salt Lake, ppd.

Portland at San Jose, ppd.

Seattle at L.A. Galaxy, ppd.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.