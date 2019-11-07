KITCHENER, Ont. - Akil Thomas had a goal and an assist to lift a team of Ontario Hockey League all-stars to a 4-1 win over Russia in Game 3 of the annual Canada-Russia junior hockey series.
Ty Dellandrea, Cole Perfetti and Connor McMichael also scored for the OHL squad while Cedrick Andree and Nico Daws combined for 26 saves.
Vladislav Mikhailov scored the lone goal for Russia in the final minute of the third period, and Daniil Isayev stopped 30 shots.
The OHL hosts the fourth game of the series on Monday night in London, Ont.
Russia split the first two games of the series against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Monday and Tuesday.
The Russian team will wrap up the series with two games against a Western Hockey League team.
