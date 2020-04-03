Powell hopes to compete for Canada after promising NBA season cut short

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) drives toward the basket as he is defended by Philadelphia 76ers center Al Horford (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Jan 11, 2020. Powell was enjoying a season unlike any other. His Dallas Mavericks were on a path for the NBA playoffs — finally — and Powell was excited about playing a key role in Canada's quest for a men's basketball berth at the Tokyo Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Ainsworth