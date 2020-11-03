Forge FC converts late penalty to beat Panama's Tauro FC in CONCACAF League play

Hamilton Forge FC players celebrate their win over CD Olimpia's during Scotiabank CONCACAF League 2019 action in Hamilton on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC continues its CONCACAF League campaign with a round-of-16 matchup with Panama's Tauro FC. The Hamilton club has been in Central America since dispatching El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno on Oct. 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power