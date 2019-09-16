Eskimos add Canadian defensive lineman Stefan Charles to practice roster

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Eskimos added Canadian defensive lineman and former NFLer Stefan Charles to their practice roster Monday.
Defensive lineman Jeremiah Clarke, offensive lineman Tristan Nichelson and defensive Robert Priester — all Americans — were also added to the practice roster.
Edmonton selected the six-foot-five, 323-pound Charles with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 CFL draft out of the University of Regina.
But the 31-year-old native of Oshawa, Ont., signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's Tennessee Titans that year.
Charles also spent time in the NFL with Buffalo (2013-15), Detroit (2016), Jacksonville (2017) and Kansas City (2018). Charles attended the Atlanta Falcons' training camp this year but was released Aug. 31.
He appeared in 49 NFL regular-season games, registering 60 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
