Eskimos add Canadian defensive lineman Stefan Charles to practice roster

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, center, cornerback Ron Brooks, left, and defensive tackle Stefan Charles, right, walk off the field at the end of an NFL training session at the Grove Hotel in Chandler's Cross, England, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015. The Edmonton Eskimos added Canadian defensive lineman and former NFLer Stefan Charles to their practice roster Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Dunham

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Eskimos added Canadian defensive lineman and former NFLer Stefan Charles to their practice roster Monday.

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Clarke, offensive lineman Tristan Nichelson and defensive Robert Priester — all Americans — were also added to the practice roster.

Edmonton selected the six-foot-five, 323-pound Charles with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 CFL draft out of the University of Regina.

But the 31-year-old native of Oshawa, Ont., signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's Tennessee Titans that year.

Charles also spent time in the NFL with Buffalo (2013-15), Detroit (2016), Jacksonville (2017) and Kansas City (2018). Charles attended the Atlanta Falcons' training camp this year but was released Aug. 31.

He appeared in 49 NFL regular-season games, registering 60 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

