Richard funeral closed to public because of COVID-19 concerns

The retired jersey number of Former Canadiens great Henri Richard, who died Friday at the age of 84, is highlighted during a tribute before the team's NHL game against the Nashville Predators Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL - The funeral for former Montreal Canadiens captain Henri Richard on Monday will be closed to the public because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Canadiens announced the decision was made in response to measures put in place by the Quebec government to prevent the spread of the virus.

The club says it is an "exceptional situation" that left the family with no other choice but to hold a private funeral, involving only immediate family members.

Richard died on March 6. He was 84.

The Montreal native won a record 11 Stanley Cups as a player.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.

