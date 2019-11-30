Germany's Thomas Dressen wins Lake Louise World Cup men's downhill

Thomas Dressen of Germany skis down the course during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

 JFJ

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - Germany's Thomas Dressen won the season-opening men's World Cup downhill Saturday in his first race in almost a year.

Dressen suffered season-ending knee injuries and a dislocated shoulder in last year's downhill in Beaver Creek, Colo.

The 26-year-old edged runner-up Dominik Paris of Italy by two hundredths of a second for a winning time of one minute 46.81 seconds.

Swiss teammates Carlo Janka and Beat Feuz tied for third with identical times of 1:47.87.

Ben Thomsen of Invermere B.C., was the top Canadian in a three-way tie for 30th.

The men's race super-G on Sunday.

