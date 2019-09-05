Thursday's Games
NFL
Green Bay 10 Chicago 3
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 1
Detroit 6 Kansas City 4
Oakland 10 L.A. Angels 6
Houston 11 Seattle 9 (13 innings)
Texas 3 Baltimore 1
Minnesota 2 Boston 1
Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 4
National League
St. Louis 10 San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 3 (11 innings)
Atlanta 4 Washington 2
Miami 10 Pittsburgh 7
Chicago Cubs 10 Milwaukee 5
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
British Columbia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Texas (Burke 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3) at Boston (Price 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 1-3) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 3-8) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 8:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Turnbull 3-14) at Oakland (Bailey 12-8), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
National League
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-6) at Atlanta (Keuchel 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Melville 1-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-4), 10:10 p.m.
---
