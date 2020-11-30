Mo Farsi adds to trophy cabinet, wins Canadian Futsal Player of the Year Award

Mohamed Farsi, left, battles for the ball in this February 1, 2020 handout photo. Mo Farsi added to his trophy cabinet Monday when he was named Canadian Futsal Player of the Year. Last week the 20-year-old from Montreal, a defender with Cavalry FC, collected the Canadian Premier League's Best Under-21 Canadian Player of the Year Award. He also picked up CPL Shot of the Year in a fan vote. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canada Soccer